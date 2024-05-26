Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of PriceSmart worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSMT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 114.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after buying an additional 263,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after buying an additional 133,814 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,951,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2,132.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 84,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PriceSmart stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.92.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $491,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $491,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $430,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.