Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 179.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $41,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 137,294 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 79,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $6,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CBT. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.99. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $103.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. Cabot’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

