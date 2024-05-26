Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $2,362,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,353,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,857,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL opened at $70.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Morgan Stanley lowered Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

