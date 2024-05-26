Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,904 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.12% of Primoris Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Primoris Services by 22.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 28.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 14.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Up 2.7 %

Primoris Services stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.45.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $812,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,635,981.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,448 shares of company stock worth $4,506,249 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

