Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 53,556 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 205.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.19% of TriMas worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,767,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,303,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $871,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,880.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,681 shares of company stock worth $647,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $27.10 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.73.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

