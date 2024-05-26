Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 4,584 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Humana by 27.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $4,865,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $349.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.39.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

