Trexquant Investment LP Sells 21,009 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,009 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,182 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 396.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after acquiring an additional 813,849 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,341,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 205,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,656,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $65.54 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

