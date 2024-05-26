Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Triumph Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,375 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,667,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 606,989 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,587,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,542,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Triumph Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 808,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.