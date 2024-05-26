Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.420-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:TGI opened at $13.98 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

