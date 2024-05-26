Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGI

Triumph Group Stock Up 5.4 %

TGI opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.55.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 199.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 450,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 300,407 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.