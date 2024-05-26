Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,450,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,332 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

