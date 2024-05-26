U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

NYSE USB opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 788,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $714,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 65,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

