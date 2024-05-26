UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,505 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.28% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $46,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

