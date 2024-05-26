UBS Group AG Purchases 10,959 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Cardinal Health worth $43,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

