Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.13

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $2.03. Ucommune International shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 77,583 shares traded.
Ucommune International Stock Down 11.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.
Ucommune International Company Profile
Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.
