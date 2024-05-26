UniBot (UNIBOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.38 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One UniBot token can now be bought for approximately $14.38 or 0.00020807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniBot has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. UniBot has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and $2.04 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 14.02909347 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,046,323.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

