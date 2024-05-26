Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lowered by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,788.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $105,903,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $232.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.71 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.71. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

