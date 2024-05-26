Uniswap 24-Hour Volume Tops $506.11 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and approximately $506.11 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $11.49 or 0.00016662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Uniswap alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00122762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008648 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000102 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.22792229 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1028 active market(s) with $494,991,561.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.