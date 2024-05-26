United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.7807 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.39.
United Utilities Group Price Performance
Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $29.68.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Utilities Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.