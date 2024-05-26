United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.7807 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.39.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $29.68.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

