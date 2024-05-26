UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Price Performance
UTSI stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.
About UTStarcom
