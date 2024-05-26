Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $303.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.43. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

