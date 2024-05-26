Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

