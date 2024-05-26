Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $201.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.31. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $205.99. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.