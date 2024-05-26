Velas Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.18 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. Velas has a total market cap of $37.18 million and $780,878.22 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Velas alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00053882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00017717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,593,895,791 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.