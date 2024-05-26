Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Vera Bradley Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $7.84 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.13 million, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.89.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
