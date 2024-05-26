Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $7.84 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.13 million, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

About Vera Bradley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 84,443 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth about $518,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vera Bradley by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.