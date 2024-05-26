Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) versus Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Critical Survey

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Zoetis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals $5.12 million 70.92 -$67.00 million ($1.75) -4.89 Zoetis $8.54 billion 9.08 $2.34 billion $5.19 32.77

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Verrica Pharmaceuticals. Verrica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals -905.83% -229.26% -88.77% Zoetis 27.38% 50.34% 17.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Zoetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.5% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zoetis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoetis has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Zoetis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zoetis 0 0 7 0 3.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.71%. Zoetis has a consensus price target of $211.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.51%. Given Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verrica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Zoetis.

Summary

Zoetis beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts. The company also develops VP-315, an oncolytic peptide-based injectable therapy, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatology oncologic conditions which includes basal cell carcinoma; and VP-103, a cantharidin-based product candidate for the treatment of plantar warts and is in phase II clinical trial. In addition, it offers YCANTH for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of its product candidates for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and common warts in Japan, including VP-102; and a license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 for dermatological oncology indications, such as non-metastatic melanoma and non-metastatic merkel cell carcinoma. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. It also offers parasiticides, vaccines, dermatology, other pharmaceutical, anti-infectives, animal health diagnostics, and medicated feed additives. In addition, the company provides animal health diagnostics, including point-of-care diagnostic products, instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits and services, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, which include nutritionals, as well as products and services in biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners. The company has collaboration Blacksmith Medicines, Inc. to discover and develop novel antibiotics for animal health. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

