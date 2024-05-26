Vertcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.32 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.32 million and $14,487.82 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,136.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.83 or 0.00706772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.00122679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00046276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.00204085 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00057128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00091812 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,459,122 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.