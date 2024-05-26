VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on May 26th, 2024

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 306,435 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 127,767 shares.The stock last traded at $45.73 and had previously closed at $45.78.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.1358 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.