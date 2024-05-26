VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Volume Increase

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 306,435 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 127,767 shares.The stock last traded at $45.73 and had previously closed at $45.78.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.1358 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

