Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Small Cap Consu

Small Cap Consu upgraded shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Vince Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Vince has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter.
About Vince
Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.
