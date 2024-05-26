Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Small Cap Consu

Small Cap Consu upgraded shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Vince has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

About Vince

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vince Holding Corp. ( NYSE:VNCE Free Report ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Vince accounts for about 0.5% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned approximately 9.94% of Vince worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.