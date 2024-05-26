Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stake Lowered by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Visteon were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $3,187,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 132,566.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 11.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65,593 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $12,222,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VC opened at $109.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average of $117.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $105.19 and a 1-year high of $159.87.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

