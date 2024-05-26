Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 117,438 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,580,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,438 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $55,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 389.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 262,283 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 788.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

