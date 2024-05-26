Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Head to Head Comparison

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 226.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years and Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 48.35% 21.99% 2.42% Hawthorn Bancshares 2.09% 1.65% 0.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Hawthorn Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $319.79 million 4.02 $161.77 million $5.92 8.15 Hawthorn Bancshares $99.50 million 1.34 $960,000.00 $0.30 63.37

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Westamerica Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Westamerica Bancorporation and Hawthorn Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.93%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

