Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 30th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 84.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

WIA opened at $8.03 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

