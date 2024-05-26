Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 3rd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PAI opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

