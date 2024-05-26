Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.