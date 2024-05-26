Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of WIT opened at $5.45 on Friday. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Wipro by 65.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,802 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after buying an additional 2,265,859 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wipro by 6,295.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 1,771,854 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth $5,591,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 292.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,644 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

