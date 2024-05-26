Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Wipro Stock Performance
Shares of WIT opened at $5.45 on Friday. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
