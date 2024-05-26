Wynn Macau, Limited (WYNMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on July 3rd

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0817 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.
Wynn Macau Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $10.79.
About Wynn Macau
