Wynn Macau, Limited (WYNMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on July 3rd

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0817 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Wynn Macau Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

