Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1,733.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Xerox by 5,572.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.61. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.69%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Stories

