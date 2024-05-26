XP Factory (LON:XPF) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Shares of XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.45 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.06 ($0.20). Approximately 1,663,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,105,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.09. The company has a market capitalization of £27.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.44.

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

