XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XPEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.89.

XPeng Price Performance

XPEV stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.84. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2,254.4% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 284,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 272,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 73.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 600,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

