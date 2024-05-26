Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.65.

Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Yum China Price Performance

Yum China stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 3,107.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

