Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Up to $11.28

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.28, but opened at $11.58. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 29,206 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $800.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

