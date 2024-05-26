ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.10

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 3206265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 8.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 43,277 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

