Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 26th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $171.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.26 and its 200-day moving average is $205.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.25 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 895.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.