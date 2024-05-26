Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $171.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.26 and its 200-day moving average is $205.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.25 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 895.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.