Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.76.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $171.64 on Friday. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.25 and a one year high of $259.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.26 and a 200 day moving average of $205.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

