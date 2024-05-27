1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) vs. Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) Financial Survey

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) and Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 and Nukkleus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 -58.78% -1,352.73% -89.94% Nukkleus N/A N/A -4.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of 1847 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Nukkleus shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of 1847 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 $68.68 million 0.09 -$30.00 million N/A N/A Nukkleus N/A N/A -$970,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares 1847 and Nukkleus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nukkleus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1847.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for 1847 and Nukkleus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

1847 has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nukkleus has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nukkleus beats 1847 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

