27,659 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Bought by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,696,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,513,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $15,161,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,662,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

OII traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $23.26. 551,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,643. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $599.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

