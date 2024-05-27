30,978 Shares in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Purchased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
Iris Energy Trading Up 10.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.83. 18,558,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. Iris Energy Limited has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
