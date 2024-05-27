35,243 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Purchased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.37.
Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. 6,420,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,183. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Marqeta Profile
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
