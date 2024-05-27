35,253 Shares in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Bought by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL owned 0.06% of Argo Blockchain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Separately, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

ARBK remained flat at $1.37 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 186,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. Argo Blockchain plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.